According To YOU, Five Guys Has The Best 🍟 In The Fast Food World!

The people at Uproxx.com conducted a subjective French fry taste test . . . and somehow, McDonald’s did NOT end up at #1.
Here’s how they ranked the fries at every fast food joint:
1. Five Guys, Fries
2. McDonald’s, French Fries
3. Rally’s / Checkers, Seasoned Fries
4. Popeyes, Cajun Fries
5. Wendy’s, Hot & Crispy Fries
6. Arby’s, Curly Fries
7. Wienerschnitzel, French Fries
8. Farmer Boys, Always Crispy Fries
9. Taco Bell, Nacho Fries
10. Chick-Fil-A, Waffle Fries
11. Carl’s Jr., Criss-Cut Fries
12. Raising Cane’s, Crinkle Cut Fries
13. Jack in the Box, Curly Fries
14. Wahlburgers, Yukon French Fries
15. In-N-Out, French Fries
16. Del Taco, Crinkle Cut Fries
17. Jack in the Box, French Fries
18. KFC, Secret Recipe Fries
19. Burger King, French Fries
20. Sonic Drive-In, French Fries **They have fries?! I only get their tots!!**
21. Shake Shack, Crinkle Cut Fries. They call the fries, “an insult to everything else on Shake Shack’s menu.”
22. Dairy Queen, Fries
23. Arby’s, Crinkle Cut Fries. They say, “Compared to the frozen pre-cut potatoes you can buy at the grocery store, these fries are . . . somehow worse.”
(Uproxx.com has commentary on each. What’s the most important fry attribute to YOU: Crispiness . . . hotness . . . or seasoning?)