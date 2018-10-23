Accused Airline Groper Invokes Trump Defense Citing Access Hollywood Tape

A Tampa man is accused of groping a woman on a Southwest Airlines flight and using Donald Trump as his defense.

A criminal complaint filed by the FBI yesterday claims that 49-year-old Bruce Michael Alexander touched a female passenger’s breasts while she was asleep, sitting in front.

The woman told investigators that at first she thought someone touched her by accident while she was sleeping, but when it happened again, she confronted Alexander and alerted flight attendants.

According to the alleged victim, Alexander groped her at least three times during a flight from Houston to Albuquerque.

Alexander claimed in a written statement to investigators to have no recollection of the woman, but once placed in handcuffs, he invoked President Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood comments.

The FBI says Alexander told the arresting agent that “the president of the United States says it’s OK to grab women by their private parts.”

Alexander was likely referencing Donald Trump’s remark in an infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” recording that he could grab women “by the pussy.”

The complaint, filed Monday, alleges that Alexander “made abusive sexual contact” with a female passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico “by touching the passenger’s breast, without their permission.”

The female passenger has accused Alexander,― who was sitting in the row behind her, of touching her “no less than three times,” recounting that she saw “a hand that had thick fingers, were hairy and dirty fingernails.”

He faces up to two years in prison and a fine of as much as 250-thousand dollars.