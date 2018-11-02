Accused Mail Bomb Suspect Cesar Sayoc Agrees to Face Charges in New York

Suspect Cesar Sayoc who is accused of sending more than a dozen devices to high profile Democrats and CNN through the mail waived a bond hearing in Miami on Friday and agreed to be transported to New York to face federal charges.

During a brief appearance in a federal courtroom in Miami, Sayoc, 56, agreed to remain in custody before his transfer to New York to face trial. Sayoc said few words during this morning’s hearing.

The 56-year-old Sayoc has been in federal custody in Miami since his arrest a week ago at an auto parts store in Plantation, Florida.

BREAKING: Mail-bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc will be moved to New York for trial, Miami judge agrees https://t.co/96sNKac2TX pic.twitter.com/0e7SGLgb7L — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) November 2, 2018

Federal prosecutors out of the Southern District of New York have charged him with five criminal counts: Interstate transport of explosives, mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents, making threatening interstate communications and assault of current or former officials.

He faces up to 48 years behind bars if convicted of all counts.