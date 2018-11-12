Accused Mass Murderer Nikolas Cruz Allowed to Register to Vote While in Jail

Broward County Sheriff’s officials say the BSO is not responsible for voter registration and there’s nothing they could to prevent Nikolas Cruz, who confessed to killing 17 people at Parkland’s MSD high school, was allowed to register to vote from his jail cell over the summer.

Cruz, 20, who is charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the assault on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Valentine’s Day, registered as a Republican on July 25, listing the address of the Broward County Jail as his residence, according to state voter registration records.

Cruz’s registration came to light on Saturday, when Andrew Pollack, the father of Meadow Pollack, one of the 14 pupils who were killed on Feb. 14, tweeted his anger.

I’m sick to my stomach. 18-1958 murdered 17 students & staff, including my daughter Meadow. Yet in July, Broward Sheriff @ScottJIsrael let people into the jail to get him & other animals registered to vote.The Despicable Democrats have no shame.Can’t let them steal this election. pic.twitter.com/qWisidEpek — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 10, 2018

A spokesperson for the sheriff says Cruz’s registration has nothing to do with Sheriff Israel, it is controlled by the Broward Supervisor of Elections, Brenda Snipes.

Israel was re-elected sheriff in 2016 as a Democrat.

Florida law allows criminal defendants to vote as long as they haven’t been convicted. While Cruz has confessed to the killings, he is still awaiting trial.