Ace Frehley doesn’t believe KISS is really done with touring

While KISS retired from touring back in December, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons‘ former bandmate Ace Frehley doesn’t believe they’re actually calling it quits from the road.

“I’m the only game in town because KISS is supposedly retired — which I don’t believe is gonna happen,” Frehley tells Billboard. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they reformed.”

But until that happens, Frehley is embracing his KISS past on the road.

“We added ‘Shout It Out Loud’ and ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ because talking to people, they go … you gotta do those songs live — and I did and it went over fantastic,” he said. “We ended the night with three KISS songs … and everybody was singing along and it was great.”

And while it’s often felt like Frehley and his former bandmates aren’t on good terms, he insists that’s not really the case.

“We’re still friends,” he says. “I know a lot of people think we hate each other, but that’s not true. We’re just like a family, but sometimes brothers and sisters have arguments and so on. But when the s*** hits the fan, we’re there for each other. I just wish them the best.”

Frehley just released his new solo album, 10,000 Volts. Fans can catch him performing songs from that album, as well as those KISS classics, on tour this year. His next show is happening March 28 in New York City. A complete list of dates can be found at acefrehley.com.

