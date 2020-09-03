Ace Frehley releases cover of The Beatles' "I'm Down" from his upcoming 'Origins Vol. 2' album

Entertainment One

Are you ready to get down with Ace Frehley? The founding KISS guitarist has just released a new version of the rocking 1965 Beatles tune “I’m Down” as a digital single and via streaming services.

The track also will be featured on Frehley’s forthcoming covers album, Origins Vol. 2, which will be released on September 18. In addition, you can watch a “Visualizer” video for the song now at Ace’s official YouTube channel.

The tune features a guest appearance by Rob Zombie guitarist John 5.

“I’m Down” is the second advance track Frehley has released from Origins Vol. 2, following a cover of Deep Purple‘s “Space Truckin’,” which also was accompanied by an animated music video.

As previously reported, the new collection is a sequel to Frehley’s 2016 album Origins Vol. 1, and features renditions of songs by various artists who influenced and inspired Ace.

Among the other songs on Origins Vol. 2 are versions of Led Zeppelin‘s “Good Times Bad Times,” The Rolling Stones‘ “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” The Kinks‘ “Lola” and The Jimi Hendrix Experience‘s “Manic Depression.” A cover of the 1975 KISS tune “She” also appears as a bonus track.

Besides John 5, a number of other guest musicians contributed to the album. Cheap Trick‘s Robin Zander appears on a rendition of Humble Pie‘s “30 Days in the Hole,” Lita Ford sings on “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” and former KISS guitarist Bob Kulick lends his talents to “Manic Depression.”

You can pre-order Origins Vol. 2 now on CD, as a limited-edition, colored-vinyl two-LP vinyl set, and digitally.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Good Times Bad Times” (Led Zeppelin)

“Never in My Life” (Mountain)

“Space Truckin'” (Deep Purple)

“I’m Down” (The Beatles)

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash” (The Rolling Stones)

“Politician” (Cream)

“Lola” (The Kinks)

“30 Days in the Hole” (Humble Pie)

“Manic Depression” (The Jimi Hendrix Experience)

“Kicks” (Paul Revere & the Raiders)

“We Gotta Get Out of This Place” (The Animals)

“She” (KISS)*

* = bonus track.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.