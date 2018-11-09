Active Shooter FALSE ALARM, Malfunctioning Equipment Sounded like Gunfire

An active shooter situation is being reported called a false alarm this morning at a school in North Carolina.
Law enforcement responded to the scene at Topsail High School in Hampstead for reports of gunshots.
The incident was reported about 6:30 am, and it turns out a malfunctioning water heater is the culprit for the banging sounds.
No reports of injuries.

