Active Shooter FALSE ALARM, Malfunctioning Equipment Sounded like Gunfire

An active shooter situation is being reported called a false alarm this morning at a school in North Carolina.

Law enforcement responded to the scene at Topsail High School in Hampstead for reports of gunshots.

The incident was reported about 6:30 am, and it turns out a malfunctioning water heater is the culprit for the banging sounds.

No reports of injuries.

UPDATE: Pender County’s emergency management director has confirmed that a malfunctioning water heater led to reports of an active shooter at a North Carolina high school. Director says popping noises “sounded just like an AR-15 going off.” https://t.co/nuobJ8vzyx — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) November 9, 2018