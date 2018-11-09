Active Shooter Reported At High School In North Carolina

An active shooter situation is being reported this morning at a school in North Carolina.

Law enforcement is on the scene at Topsail High School in Hampstead. The scene is still active and there is a heavy police presence.

The incident was reported about 7:00 am, school starts at 8:00…some media reports say the shooter may be on the roof of the school.

BREAKING NEWS: Authorities are on the scene of a shooting at a North Carolina high school, with law enforcement describing the scene as “still active.” https://t.co/8hNcsIp77r — WDTN (@WDTN) November 9, 2018

There are very few details at this point but there have been no immediate reports of injuries.