Active Shooter Reported At High School In North Carolina

An active shooter situation is being reported this morning at a school in North Carolina.
Law enforcement is on the scene at Topsail High School in Hampstead. The scene is still active and there is a heavy police presence.
The incident was reported about 7:00 am, school starts at 8:00…some media reports say the shooter may be on the roof of the school.

There are very few details at this point but there have been no immediate reports of injuries.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Active Shooter FALSE ALARM, Malfunctioning Equipment Sounded like Gunfire Largest Cruise Ship in the Worlds Heads to Miami The News You Need To Know In A Minute 11/9/18 Governor Scott Orders FDLE to Investigate “Ballotgate” Recount Watch Live: Officials give update on Thousand Oaks bar shooting FL Governor & Senate races within recount margin
Comments