Active Shooter Reported at Manufacturing Company

Authorities in Aurora, Illinois are currently responding to the report of an active shooter situation at a manufacturing company.

The incident has been reported at the Henry Pratt Company located near 600 block of Archer Avenue.

ALERT: There is an active shooter near Highland and Archer. Aurora Police are on the scene. More information will be available soon. — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019

A witness told reporters that they heard several gunshots.

“The customer said they heard one shot fired, then more shots like ‘boom, boom, boom,’” she told NBC 5.

So far there have been no confirmed reports of injuries of fatalities, however, Foxnews is reporting that a number of victims have been taken from the with injuries, including police officers. A large number of police forces and ambulances remain at the scene.

It is unclear if the gunman has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story.