Active shooter reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Thursday, reports of an active shooter sent emergency responders racing to the hospital at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

The base is currently on lockdown.

Wright State University and nearby schools temporarily went into lockdown after the first alerts went out.

However, twenty minutes after the alert was issued, the university said via Twitter that they had been told the incident was “contained.”

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base confirmed via Twitter that an investigation is underway.

It is unclear whether the base remains on lockdown or if the suspect is in custody.

