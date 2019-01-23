Actor Alec Baldwin Pleads Guilty in Parking Assault Case

Actor Alec Baldwin is pleading guilty in his parking assault case in Manhattan.

During his brief court appearance this morning, the 60-year-old actor took a plea deal on a non-criminal second degree harassment violation, with tougher the attempted assault charges dropped.

He was fined over $100 and must complete an anger management course by the time he returns to court in March.

Baldwin admitted to pushing a man over a parking spot in November near his Greenwich Village home, but his lawyers had said video evidence would prove he did not punch the man.