90210’s Dylan McKay and Riverdale star Luke Perry had a massive stroke on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Paramedics arrived at Perry’s home on Wednesday morning. He was transported to a nearby hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Perry is 52-years-old. He has recently been playing Archie’s father on the show Riverdale. Perry is probably best known for his role as teen heartthrob Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills 90210.

This story is developing.