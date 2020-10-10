Adam (1983)

Reve Walsh (JoBeth Williams) takes her six-year-old son Adam (John Boston) to the mall and briefly leaves him in the toy department — but he’s gone when she returns. Reve and her husband, John (Daniel J. Travanti), search tirelessly for Adam, but to no avail. Frustrated by the underwhelming support the FBI offers in a case like theirs, the Walshes create their own organization to help find Adam, and then set out to create new regulations to reunite missing children with their parents.

