Adam Clayton on U2’s next album: “We are turning the amps on”

Bono has previously described U2’s next album as a “guitar album,” and The Edge reiterated that by saying it would be “more driven by guitar.” Well, now bassist Adam Clayton is sharing his thoughts on the record, and it certainly sounds like it will be louder than past albums.

“We are turning the amps on,” he tells Mojo magazine. “I certainly think the rock that we all grew up with as 16- and 17-year-olds, that rawness of those Patti Smith, Iggy Pop records … that kind of power is something we would love to connect back into.”

Asked about the album’s difference from the long-in-the works Songs of Ascent record, Clayton joked, “Well, Songs Of Ascent is a much more meditative, spiritual record. This will be Songs For Fighting, I’d say.”

In the meantime, fans can enjoy U2’s latest effort, Songs of Surrender, featuring 40 reimagined and rerecorded U2 songs, which drops Friday.

