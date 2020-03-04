Adam Driver Plays Kylo Ren For Ben Affleck’s Sons Birthday!! JEALOUS!

Adam Driver went above and beyond to help Ben Affleck look like a superhero to his son.

Affleck reflected on when Driver sent Ben’s 8-year-old son Samuel a video message for his birthday. Driver was dressed as his Star Wars character Kylo Ren in the clip.

Affleck told Jimmy Kimmel, “It was an incredibly moving and powerful moment.”

Ben also said Driver sent a bunch of Star Wars toys to Samuel. Affleck continued, “Adam made me a hero to my kid. And I will never, ever, ever, forget it. It’s a really good lesson in doing those small gestures of kindness because you have no idea.”

