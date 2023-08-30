Adam Driver’s “Ferrari” Has It’s First Trailer!

Ferrari premieres this week at Venice Film Festival before receiving a wide release on December 25th, 2023 via Neon. In addition to Driver, the cast includes Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone, Sarah Gadon, Jack O’Connell, and Patrick Dempsey.

Set during the summer of 1957, the film finds Driver’s Enzo Ferrari in crisis. Per the official plot synopsis: “Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers’ passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.”

(Consequence)