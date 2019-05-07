Adam Lambert announces new single, “New Eyes,” coming next week

ABC/Rick RowellAdam Lambert is ready to usher in a new era of music.

On Tuesday, he tweeted a smoldering new photo of himself, along with the caption, “A new era begins May 15th: My new single #NewEyes.”

Back in February, Adam released the song “Feel Something,” along with a lengthy message to fans about emerging from a period of depression to make his upcoming album. He called “Feel Something” the “emotional starting point” of his new album.

In addition to releasing new music, Adam will return to American Idol for the show’s season finale on May 19. He previously appeared this season as a mentor for Queen Night.

Adam is also set to hit the stage in New York's Central Park June 28, as part of Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series.

