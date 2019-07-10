Adam Lambert can't wait to sing to your "Bohemian Rhapsody"-loving teen on Queen's new tour

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Adam Lambert and Queen launch a massive North American trek, the Rhapsody tour, tonight in Vancouver, Canada. Adam, who's toured with the British rock legends since 2012, says he's excited to see all the new fans who'll be coming out to see them thanks to the popularity of the Oscar-winning Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

"It's amazing. I mean, the tour sold out so quickly," he tells ABC Radio. "I keep hearing from people saying, 'Oh, my teenager's really into Queen...because of this movie.' So I'm excited to see how that affects our audiences. We always noticed all generations at our audiences, but I think now it's gonna be even more new fans."

While Queen's music has always been popular, they're currently bigger than ever.

"They transcend all genres, which I love," says Adam. "I mean, yes, they are rock, a hundred percent. They're also very much pop…They've gone into the blues...funk...operetta...rockabilly. I mean, they do it all. So I think that's one reason why they're so major."

Another reason Queen and their music has endured, says Adam, is the level of talent in the band.

"They're all...and Freddie [Mercury] is not with us anymore -- but they are some of the best musicians," he notes. "All four of them wrote songs individually, which is very rare. You know, they're just iconic."

Queen + Adam Lambert's North American tour is mapped out through an August 23 show in Charlotte, North Carolina. In September, Adam will release the first part of his upcoming solo album, Velvet, which he's dubbed Side A.

Here are the tour dates:

7/10 -- Vancouver, BC, Canada, Rogers Arena

7/12 -- Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

7/14 -- San Jose, CA, SAP Center

7/16 -- Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

7/19 -- Inglewood, CA, The Forum

7/20 -- Inglewood, CA, The Forum

7/23 -- Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

7/24 -- Houston, TX, Toyota Center

7/27 -- Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

7/28 -- Toronto, ON, Canada, Scotiabank Arena

7/30 -- Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

7/31 -- Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

8/3 -- Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

8/4 -- Boston, MA, Xfinity Center

8/6 -- New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

8/7 -- New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

8/9 -- Chicago, IL, United Center

8/10 -- St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

8/13 -- Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

8/15 -- Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

8/17 -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, BB&T Center

8/18 -- Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

8/20 -- New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

8/22 -- Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

8/23 -- Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

