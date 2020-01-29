Adam Lambert celebrates his birthday by announcing new song, "Roses"

ABC/Craig Sjodin

ABC/Craig SjodinIn celebration of his 38th birthday Wednesday, Adam Lambert has announced his brand-new single.

The song, titled “Roses,” features legendary guitarist Nile Rodgers and debuts February 4. Adam and Nile have worked together before, first teaming up for Adam’s song “Shady,” off his Trespassing album, and later collaborating on Avicii’s track “Lay Me Down.”

In response to Adam’s Instagram post about the new single, Nile commented, “True artistic, spiritual and humanly love. Whenever one of us calls the other, we’ve always got each other’s back! Love and good luck with it!”

Last September, Adam released his EP Velvet: Side A. He indicates “Roses” will be part of the upcoming Velvet: Side B, though that installment does not yet have a release date.

