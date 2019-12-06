Adam Lambert gifts his fans his cover of Cher's "Believe"

Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty ImagesLast year, when Cher received the Kennedy Center Honors, Adam Lambert floored the audience -- and the diva herself -- by performing a cover of "Believe" as a tribute to her. Now, he's finally released his version of the number one hit.

"It’s been a year since I performed this cover live for @cher. A lot of you have mentioned wanting a studio recording-- so here’s a little holiday [gift] from me to you," Adam tweeted. "Thank you for being the most loyal & dedicated fans this queen could ask for."

"Believe" is a song that's been a part of Adam's life for years: When he was on American Idol, he sang "Believe" during the Hollywood Rounds.

When Cher heard Adam's performance a year ago, she tweeted, "Tried 2 write Feelings About Adam Lambert Singing Believe In Words, but Cant seem 2. When Your senses are Overwhelmed All Can you feel [is] with your [heart]."





