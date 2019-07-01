Adam Lambert says his sexy new songs are an "appetizer" for new album "Velvet"

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo

Adam Lambert is releasing his new album, Velvet, in two parts: Side A and Side B. He's recently released two new songs from the project -- "New Eyes" and "Comin in Hot" -- which feature a different sound for the singer. But when Velvet Side A arrives, Adam says fans will get that Adam Lambert "energy" they're used to.

"The first two songs that I put out were kind of -- they're a bit dialed back, they're like mood-setters," he tells ABC Radio.

"They're just to kind of wipe the slate clean, like an appetizer," Adam goes on. "But...the songs that are coming in September [are]...lot more up-tempo, a bit bigger, a bit more bombastic -- the energy that maybe my fans are used to hearing from me. But yeah, I just wanted to kind of set the tone first."

What makes "New Eyes" and "Comin in Hot" different is that Adam is singing in falsetto, rather than doing his signature wailing. He says he just wanted to try something new with his famous voice.

"When I got into this process, I'm like, 'Y'know, I'm always belting, I'm always wailing," he says. "And it's fun, and it's my thing -- but I just wanted to kind of work with some different textures in my voice that I haven't really explored that much."

As Adam notes, "Falsetto is very light....there's a lot of air in it. It's real breathy and I think it sets a sexier, kind of more sensual mood."

Velvet Side A is due in September; so far, there's no release date for Side B. Adam says both sides will make sense together, but they won't be 100% the same.

"The two sides will have slightly different vibes," he explains. "It's a cohesive album but...there's a slight noticeable difference."

