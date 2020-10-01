Adam Lambert says Queen's Brian May "is doing better" after suffering heart attack

Courtesy of Queen

Queen guitarist Brian May is on the mend and doing okay after suffering a heart attack earlier this year.

Grammy nominee and American Idol runner up Adam Lambert, who is the classic-rock band’s lead singer, gave Entertainment Tonight an update about May’s recovery and assured concerned fans that the acclaimed guitarist is “fit as a fiddle.”

“I talked to him the other day and I think he is doing better, which is awesome,” Lambert said during the Wednesday interview. “I am so glad that he is okay.”

The “Whataya Want from Me” singer added that he is thankful the Queen + Adam Lambert’s summer tour was derailed by COVID-19, explaining that had May suffered a heart attack while on the road, it “would have been very difficult.”

“One of the things about being on tour is that it is like a battery, and even though it requires a lot of energy it can be draining,” Lambert elaborated, noting that whenever he is “done with the tour and I come home, I almost always get a cold and am really tired because your body [shuts down].”

May told fans on May 24 that he suffered a “small heart attack” while he was gardening, calling it a “bizarre garden accident” that caused him to tear his backside.

“I say ‘small’…it’s not something that did me any harm. It was about 40 minutes of pain in the chest and tightness and that feeling in the arms and sweating,” May said at the time.

Lambert said he is glad the medical emergency happened while May was home, noting, “I know that he got the medical attention that he needs and is fit as a fiddle.”

Queen + Adam Lambert’s new concert album and video Live Around the World is released on Friday.

