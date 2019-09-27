Adam Lambert wants you to "really devour" his new EP VELVET: Side A

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboToday, Adam Lambert cues up Side A of his new album VELVET. The former American Idol runner-up is releasing his new album in two stages; Side B doesn't have a release date yet. Adam says he's putting out his new music this way in order to "stretch out the whole experience."

"Nowadays, you put out an album and it's done...everybody is kind of like, 'O.K.! Onto the next thing!'" Adam tells ABC Audio. "And there's other artists that are doing it, and I think it's really wise, because it allows you to kinda make your campaign more interesting."

"You can extend it, you can have people focus on the songs a little bit more carefully," he explains. "You throw 14 songs at somebody and that's like, a lot, you know? So this way, we break it into two halves. We let you really develop and devour it."

Side A has six tracks, all of which Adam co-wrote, including one which is already out: "Superpower."

As for Adam's decision to call the album VELVET, he says the word has a lot of connotations for him.

"To me, it's fashion, it's nostalgic, it's retro, it's soft and smooth," he tells ABC Audio. "It reminds me of Velvet Goldmine which is one of my favorite movies...[and The] Velvet Rage is a very important book for the queer experience."

"[The phrase] 'Velvet Elvis' is something that I always think of...I love those images of Elvis on velvet," he adds. "There's a lot of different angles."

Saturday, Adam and Queen will headline the Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park. He'll also perform at The Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness December 5 in Stockholm.

Here's the track listing for VELVET: Side A:



"Superpower"

"Stranger You Are"

"Closer To You"

"Overglow"

"Loverboy"

"Ready To Run"

