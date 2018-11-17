Adam Levine Addresses Maroon 5 SuperBowl Halftime Performance

It’s widely known that Maroon 5 has been tapped to perform the halftime show at the SuperBowl in February. However, the NFL hasn’t made an official announcement yet.

Adam Levine addressed the story on Friday’s Ellen show.

When Ellen DeGeneres asked Levine about the SuperBowl Halftime Show, he said, “What the hell are you talking about?”

Levine continued, “It’s a rumor. I can neither confirm nor deny the truth of this rumor. It’s definitely a rumor. And the rumor is a rumor that everyone seems to be discussing.” He played coy for the rest of the interview talking about how it would be performing at the SuperBowl but never confirming Maroon 5 would be.

This is going to happen, right? Are you for or against the Maroon 5 show for the SuperBowl? Who else would you pick to perform?