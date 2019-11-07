Adam Levine guest stars on new album by…Joe Pesci?

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesOver the years, Maroon 5's Adam Levine has made guest appearances on a number of songs for other artists, including rappers Kanye West and 50 Cent, Guns 'N Roses guitarist Slash, musical comedy trio The Lonely Island, and pop group Gym Class Heroes. But his latest guest appearance is the most improbable of all.

According to Entertainment Weekly, actor Joe Pesci, best known for his roles in My Cousin Vinny, Goodfellas, the Home Alone franchise and Casino, has announced that he'll be releasing a new album on November 29. It's called Pesci...Still Singing, and it includes not just one, but two tracks featuring Adam.

One track's a cover of Stevie Wonder's "My Cherie Amour," and the other is a song called "Baby Girl" that also features Latin music giant Arturo Sandoval. You can listen to "Baby Girl" now.

This will be 76-year-old Pesci's third album, and it arrives two days after his latest film, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, hits Netflix. The actor, a former lounge singer, hasn't released an album since 1998's parody record Vincent Laguardia Gambini Sings Just for You. His first album, Little Joe Sure Can Sing!, came out in 1968.

It's not clear how Adam and Pesci know each other.

Here's the Pesci...Still Singing track listing:

"How About You"

"Falling In Love is Wonderful"

"I Remember April"

"I’ll Be Seeing You"

"Round Midnight"

"If I Should Lose You"

"My Cherie Amour" (feat. Adam Levine)

"In My Solitude"

"Folks Who Live On The Hill"

"If I Ever Lost You"

"The Nearness of You" (feat. Jimmy Scott)

"Exodus"

"Baby Girl" (feat. Adam Levine)

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.