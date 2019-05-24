Adam Levine is leaving "The Voice"

Trae Patton/NBC

Trae Patton/NBCAfter sixteen seasons, Adam Levine is saying so long to The Voice.

Host Carson Daly announced on NBC's Today Friday morning that the Maroon 5 frontman will not return for season 17. Instead, past coach Gwen Stefani will fill his seat.

Levine is the only coach on The Voice to have been there from the show's start in 2011.

As of Friday morning, there was no social media reaction from Adam himself, but his fellow coach and bromance object, Blake Shelton, tweeted, "Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot."

A member of Adam's team has won The Voice only three times in the show's run: Javier Colon, in season one; Tessanne Chin, in season five; and season nine's Jordan Smith.

Season 16 of The Voice wrapped up last Tuesday night with Team John Legend's Maelyn Jarmon voted the champ.

