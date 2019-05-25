Adam Levine Leaving “The Voice”

Adam Levine has been a coach on The Voice since the show began in 2011. He won’t be there for the next season.

Show host Carson Daly announced Friday that Levine would be leaving the singing competition.

Daly said, “Of course many viewers will miss watching his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton. He’ll always be a cherished member of ‘The Voice’ family, and of course we wish him nothing but the best.”

Gwen Stefani will take Levine’s place on the show this fall. Stefani is currently in a relationship with Shelton and she has participated in past seasons of The Voice.

Will Levine’s departure stop you from watching the show? Do you think the rotating coaches makes the show fresh?