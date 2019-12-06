Adam Levine Pretends To Be A Meter Man

Maroon 5’s Adam Levine was in prank mode on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Levine went undercover and pretended to be a member of parking enforcement in Hollywood.

He gave out violations to people that were standing too close to him, Toyota drivers (because he didn’t like Toyotas) and people who took too long to put money in the meter.

Levine eventually revealed his true identity and gave the people he pranked Maroon 5 concert tickets.

When did you have an unfortunate run-in with parking enforcement? Did your meter run out seconds before you could get to it?