Adam Levine’s Cover of “Faith” by George Michael Is Effortlessly Suave

At the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony for George Michael, Adam Levine sang a beautiful tribute.

Levine sang Michael’s massive smash “Faith.” After some anxious synths, Levine strung his guitar and sang cheerfully.

From Michael’s 1987 solo debut album Faith, “Faith” topped the Billboard Hot 100. According to American Songwriter, the song’s lyrics are about loving being single, and Sound on Sound says Prince inspired the voice recording style.

