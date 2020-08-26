Adam Pally Is John Belushi in Upcoming Biopic on SNL Legend

A biopic on the comedy legend John Belushi has been talked about for years. However, now it looks like it’s finally a go. Adam Pally will reportedly play the lead role as the Saturday Night Live cast member in Belushi. In addition, Ike Barinholtz is on board to play Belushi’s friend Dan Aykroyd. Aubrey Plaza is lined up to possibly play Belushi’s wife. Belushi will be directed by David Frankel, whose credits include Marley & Me and The Devil Wears Prada. Are you happy a Belushi biopic is finally getting off the ground?