Adam Sandler And Julie Bowen Team For Netflix Halloween Movie

Adam Sandler and Julie Bowen lead an all-star cast in the upcoming Netflix film Hubie Halloween. The trailer was released on Thursday. Sandler plays Hubie DuBois. He is dubbed the town loser but has to save Halloween from some mysterious events happening all around. Bowen is sympathetic to Sandler’s character. Remember, Sandler and Bowen starred together in Happy Gilmore. Kevin James, Kenan Thompson, Steve Buschemi, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Michael Chiklis, Shaquille O’ Neal, and Tim Meadows are also in the film. Hubie Halloween debuts on Netflix on October 7th. What is your favorite Halloween movie?