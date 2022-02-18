Adam Sandler Is Tough Love Coach In ‘Hustle’ Teaser

Recently, a new project involving Adam Sandler was revealed, where it shows Adam being a ‘tough’ coach in the new teaser for Hustle.

The film is set to star Queen Latifah, Kenny Smith, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, and more.

The synopsis said, “After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.”

Hustle will be released on June 10, 2022, on Netflix.

What has been your favorite movie from Adam Sandler so far?