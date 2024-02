Adam Sandler will receive the Icon Award at this year’s People Choice Award.

In a statement for the show, they said, “Adam Sandler has been a fixture in the industry for decades, entertaining us since he got his start on Saturday Night Live more than 30 years ago. From Billy Madison to Mr. Deeds, his unforgettable characters have endured the test of time and left their mark on audiences for generations.”

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards will be on February 15th.

What is Adam’s best role?