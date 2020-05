Adam Sandler is coming back to Netflix and this time he’s bringing LeBron James along for the ride. It’s been confirmed that Sandler will star in a basketball-themed Netflix movie called ‘Hustle’ produced by LeBron James. In the film, Sandler will play an unjustly fired basketball scout who discovers an international player with skills to make it in the NBA. Sandler isn’t a stranger to sports films, his latest film ‘Uncut Gems’ earned him a Spirit Award. What did you think of ‘Uncut Gems?’