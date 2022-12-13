Adam Sandler Wins The Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Adam Sandler will be awarded the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The award “recognizes individuals who have impacted American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain.”

The Kennedy Center President said, “Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on [‘Saturday Night Live’]. . . Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing.”

Other award recipients include Stewart, Dave Chappelle, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Letterman, Bill Murray, and Jay Leno.

What is your favorite Adam Sandler Character?