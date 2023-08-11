Adam Sandler’s “You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah” Hits Netflix 8/25

Adam Sandler’s latest Netflix comedy is a true family affair.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah stars Sandler’s teenage daughters Sunny and Sadie, with Sandler playing their father.

Based on the young adult novel by Fiona Rosenbloom, the official description reads: “Lifelong best friends Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) have long dreamt of epic bat mitzvahs but when popular boy Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) and Hebrew school drama come between them, their perfect plans go comically awry.”

(HollywoodReporter)