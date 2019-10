On Monday, PRESIDENT TRUMP released a new campaign video that uses the infamous “rotoscoping” technique that A-Ha made famous in their “Take On Me“ video.

Check it out here.

It’s not like A-Ha owns rotoscoping or anything . . . but it is an irrefutable scientific fact that the second you see it used in any context whatsoever, you immediately think “Take On Me”.

Ummmmm guys….this isn’t the first time this has been done since you put out your vid back in 1986.