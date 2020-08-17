Adele Admits She Has ‘No Idea’ When New Music Is Coming

If you have been anticipating Adele’s new album, this is gonna hurt a bit. On Friday, Adele posted about a new book she was reading, Glennon Doyle’s, Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living. She took the time to write about the book in her caption but nobody cared. All they wanted to know about was ‘when is the album coming?’ Adele responded to one person, I honestly have no idea. It has been 5 years since Adele’s last studio album. Aside from Adele, who else are you anticipating new music from?
View this post on Instagram
If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life – Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot! .. “A good life is a hard life!” Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me! I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You’re an absolute don Glennon ♥️