Adele, Ariana, Alicia: Barbra Streisand lists the current singers whose voices have "convinced" her

Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesWhile many veteran stars don't have much to say that's positive about the current state of pop music, Barbra Streisand is more than willing to give credit where credit is due.

“There are artists I admire who sing and write wonderful songs -- Adele, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys and several others," she told the Chicago Tribune in an email interview.

"When I hear them, I’m convinced they believe what they’re singing about," she adds. "That’s the big part for me … I want my music to be an honest expression of what’s on my mind or in my heart, and I want to feel that same thing when I hear other singers.”

As for her own music, the legendary diva says she definitely has plans to follow up her 2018 album Walls, which debuted at #12 last November.

“I recently found a list of songs that I wrote down when I was 18 years old, and there are some real gems on it I’m definitely going to record. Maybe I’ll call the album Songs I Meant to Sing," she says.

"Besides that, there are duet collaborations that would be nice to explore," she adds. "There are some newer Broadway songs I like...Lionel Richie said he’d write a song for me, and my friend Chris Martin [from Coldplay] sent me a song a while back."

Most recently, Streisand sang for 70,000 people in London's Hyde Park. She tells the paper, "I was really surprised how the audience seemed to know every lyric to every song...It’s nice to know my music is still relevant to people’s lives.”

