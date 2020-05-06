Adele breaks her social media silence and looks like a completely different person

Adele/Instagram

The British singer shocked fans early Wednesday when she made her grand return to social media in order to celebrate her 32nd birthday...and show off her dramatic weight loss.

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer, who hasn't touched her social accounts since December 23, 2019, looks like an entirely new person. Her face is much slimmer, making her hard to recognize.

The photo shows Adele flaunting her new figure in a little black cocktail dress and matching stilettos as she poses happily by a birthday decoration -- a giant wooden circle garnished with three blush colored bouquets.

"Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time," she expressed in the caption. "I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels."

This is the first time since January 2019 that the 15-time Grammy winner posted a full-body photo of herself.

It's been previously reported that Adele went on a weight loss journey following her divorce from husband Simon Konecki.

In January, a fan named Lexi Larson, a 19-year-old from Massachusetts, told People she ran into the singer while vacationing in Anguilla. While hanging out with her and Harry Styles at dinner, Adele revealed that she lost 100 pounds.

Larson described Adele as being "happy" and added that "she looked amazing. She seemed really confident."



Of course, now that the "Skyfall" singer has officially unveiled her brand new look, fans were split.

While some praised the star's new look and commented on how happy she looked, others met the reveal with disdain. One such person was Chrissy Teigen, who commented "I mean are you kidding me."

