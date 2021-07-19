Adele Has A New Beau

Miss there are rumors that they are dating. NBA Insider Brian Windhorst was the one who broke the news about them being together. He said on a podcast, “Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele. Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together. So this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.” Other stars at the game included Kyler Murray, Vanessa Hudgens, Adele, Lil Wayne, and LeBron.