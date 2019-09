Sad news for Adele. She’s officially calling it quits on her 7-year marriage to Simon Konecki. The singer filed for divorce yesterday in Los Angeles just 5-months after the couple had separated. The two announced their split in April. Custody of their 6-year-old son Angelo is to be determined. With no prenuptial agreement in place, Konecki could be entitled to as much as half of the singer’s earnings. It also means some great music will be in our future!