Adele is back and she looks and sounds fabulous! eat. The Grammy Award-winning singer is out with her first single in five years called “Easy On Me.” She also released a music video. This is a taste of her fourth album “30” due out on November 19th. Adele says it’s inspired by her divorce and that it forced her to unlock the door to her mental health. She admits she was frightened to make new music but owed it to fans.