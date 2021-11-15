Adele Is Back!

Fans are reacting to Adele’s performance during the two-hour CBS special last night called “Adele One Night Only.” The special saw Adele perform at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California as well as speak to Oprah Winfrey. During the interview, Adele said her upcoming album is a divorce album, but not about her divorce with ex-husband Simon Konecki. Rather, she said she thinks the album is more about her divorcing herself. She noted she has stopped drinking so she has started to get to know herself. “30” comes out this Friday.