Adele is barely recognizable in glam Oscars after-party photo

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jason Merritt/Getty ImagesFans have been patiently waiting for new Adele music, but once she officially returns to the spotlight, they may not even recognize her.

The singer stepped out on Sunday for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Oscars after-party and showed off her super svelte physique. She posed for a photo at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, looking like a whole new person with a sleek updo and form-fitting leopard print dress accentuating her snatched waist.

A source previously told People that Adele has been loving her new fitness routine since splitting from husband Simon Konecki last year.

“For her, it’s not about losing weight,” the source said. “She wants to stay healthy for her son’s sake, and though it’s been challenging for her to keep a new workout routine, she is sticking with it.”

According to People, Adele's new routine includes regular sessions with a private trainer, Pilates classes, and Rise Nation, a Stairmaster-like class.

Back in January, while on vacation in Anguilla with Harry Styles, Adele reportedly told a fan that she “lost something like 100 pounds.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.