Adele is "incredibly dedicated" to new fitness routine, source says

XL/Columbia RecordsIt’s no wonder Adele was spotted sporting a slimmer figure at Drake’s birthday bash last week. She’s finally found a fitness routine she actually loves.

According to People, her new routine includes regular sessions with a private trainer, Pilates classes and Rise Nation, a Stairmaster-like class.

“After Adele started working out, she never looked back,” a source tells the mag. “She was instantly a changed person with a different mindset.”

The insider adds that at first, the singer was “very hesitant” about keeping up a workout routine, but she’s since found her groove.

“It was like she was questioning if she was gonna enjoy it enough to stick with it,” the source says. “But she has been incredibly dedicated. She continues to work out with a trainer. And she looks fantastic.”

A source previously told People that Adele was trying to get healthier for her seven-year-old son Angelo, following her split from husband Simon Konecki.

“For her, it’s not about losing weight,” the source said. “She wants to stay healthy for her son’s sake, and though it’s been challenging for her to keep a new workout routine, she is sticking with it.”

