Adele posts funny meme post-breakup

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty ImagesNearly two weeks after Adele’s split with hubby Simon Konecki went public, the singer proved her sense of humor is still intact.

Adele posted a meme on Instagram Wednesday, showing two images of herself side by side: one of her crying and the other of her looking tough from her "Carpool Karaoke" segment with James Corden.

The meme was captioned, “When you catch yourself in your feelings then you remember who you are.”

It’s the closest Adele’s gotten to commenting on how she’s been doing since the breakup.

In a statement last month, her rep told ABC Radio, "Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

The two had been together for seven years and share six-year-old son, Angelo.

