Adele reportedly tells fan she lost "something like 100 pounds"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicAdele and Harry Styles made some fans very happy while on vacation in Anguilla together.

Lexi Larson, a 19-year-old from Massachusetts, tells People she had an “amazing” encounter with the two stars while dining at Blanchards Restaurant and Beach Shack on January 3.

She and some family friends noticed Adele and Harry eating at a nearby table and before she knew it, they were coming over to say hi.

“A few minutes later, Adele came over and sat down next to me and my friend and was like, ‘So what can I do for you girls?'” Larson tells People. “We were so excited. We were talking to her for a little while, and then she got Harry Styles to come over and sit with us also. We took a picture with Harry, and we talked to them for 15 minutes probably.”

She says Adele also referenced her recent weight loss.

“She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it’s such a crazy positive experience,” Larson recalls. “She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident.”

Adele declined to snap a photo with Larson, however, because her son Angelo was there.

As previously reported, Harry left a hefty tip for an employee at one of the other local restaurants over the weekend.

