Adele shows off sleek silhouette at Drake's birthday party

Adele seems to be quite the party girl lately. After attending Jennifer Lawrence's wedding over the weekend, she made an appearance at Drake's 33rd birthday party in Hollywood Wednesday night.

The British tabloid The Daily Mail has photos of Adele partying at the bash, held at Goya Studios, wearing an off-the-shoulder black velvet dress and a high blonde ponytail. She also was sporting a much slimmer silhouette than in the past. She was later pictured sneaking out of Drake's party, which featured many of the Canadian rapper's A-list pals.

Adele and Drake have a mutual admiration society going: Last October, she raved about his concert on Twitter, and in February, it was reported that the two rented out an entire bowling alley for the night and also shared a meal at a famous L.A. deli.

While there have been reports that Adele, who split from her husband earlier this year, is dating British artist Skepta, he didn't appear to be at the party with her.

A source told the British tabloid The Sun, "Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to [her son] Angelo. She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her."

"It’s a bonus that she has [lost] some weight," dished the source. "Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease [on] life."

