Adele, Taylor Swift have the RIAA’s top albums of the decade

XL Recordings/Columbia RecordsThe 2010s were a big decade for Adele and Taylor Swift.

Both artists dominate the Recording Industry Association of America’s decade-end chart of top 10 certified albums. Adele takes the top two spots with her 2011 album 21 and her 2015 follow-up, 25, respectively. Each album was certified Diamond, meaning they’ve each sold over 10 million copies.

Meanwhile, Swift and rap superstar Drake each have three albums in the top 10. Taylor takes the third and fourth spots with her 2014 album 1989 and 2012’s Red, while her 2011 country album, Speak Now, comes in at number six.

Drake’s 2016 album Views is at number five, while 2011’s Take Care takes the eighth spot and 2018’s Scorpion takes the tenth.

The only top-ten projects that didn’t come from Adele, Taylor or Drake are the soundtrack to the musical Hamilton, which came in at number seven, and Bruno Mars’ Doo-Wops & Hooligans, which ranked at number nine.

Meanwhile, the RIAA also released a list of five songs by female artists that achieved RIAA Diamond status for songs in the past decade.

The songs, all of which have been certified for sales of ten million units are more, are: Katy Perry’s “Roar,” Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face,” Lorde’s “Royals,” Megan Trainor’s “All About That Bass,” and Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe.”

